Brusly holds off Istrouma in regular season finale

BATON ROUGE - The Brusly football team won its third game in a row Friday night at Istrouma.

The Panthers outlasted the Indians in a low-scoring affair, 7-6.

Brusly's Patrick Gales had a long touchdown run in the third quarter to tie the game at 6. The ensuing extra point for the Panthers made it a 7-6 game.

Brusly finishes the regular season 7-3 overall and 5-2 in District 6-4A play.

Istrouma falls to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in district play.