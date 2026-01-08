75°
BRPD: Woman critically injured after shooting on Columbus Dunn Drive, Gus Young Avenue
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Columbus Dunn Drive and Gus Young Avenue, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed.
The shooting happened around 2:10 p.m. and officials say the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officials on the scene said the shooting was a result of a domestic dispute between two women.
BRPD is on the scene. No other information was immediately available.
