BRPD, US Marshals arrest another suspect connected to Lorraine Street fatal beating, shooting

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police, alongside the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, have arrested another person connected to the November death of a 37-year-old man along Lorraine Street.

Christopher Andrews, 39, was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday. He is being charged with the second-degree murder of Darrell McBride.

WBRZ previously reported that 39-year-old Raydrick Sterling was also arrested for the Nov. 14 beating and shooting of McBride. According to police, McBride arrived in the driveway of a home on Lorraine Street looking to sell some personal items when he was confronted by several people who beat and shot him.

Investigators say video footage appears to show a person they believe is Sterling beating McBride with a pipe-like object.

WBRZ also reported that authorities were searching for Damian Drake in connection with the killing. On Dec. 23, 2025, Capital Region Crime Stoppers said Drake was arrested.