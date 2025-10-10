BRPD: Two men arrested after five kilograms of cocaine seized during traffic stop

BATON ROUGE - Two men were arrested after officers located and seized over five kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

According to BRPD, Chad Evans and Vernon White were in a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation, leading to officers finding and seizing the cocaine during the traffic stop.

Both were booked for possession with intent to distribute schedule two narcotics; White had a previous criminal history of theft and Evans had previous criminal history involving narcotics violations, police said.