BRPD to host memorial blood drive in honor of Denham Springs High's Remy Hidalgo

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is hosting a memorial blood drive in honor of Denham Springs High School's Remy Hidalgo.

The drive will take place at the BRPD training academy, located at 9000 Airline Hwy on Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Blood Center plans to donate $10 to Hidalgo's family for each blood donation.

The student-athlete was airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge Tuesday after suddenly collapsing at football practice. He was later transported to Children's Hospital in New Orleans.

His family said that he was in desperate need of a blood transfusion Thursday night and from then on, his condition continued to deteriorate.

Hidalgo passed away at the hospital Friday morning.

A candle light vigil was held at Denham Springs High Wednesday evening on the football field where he collapsed the day prior.

Hundreds of people rallied together in support of #77 from students to teachers, even fellow football players from rival schools Live Oak and Central.