BRPD: Teenager shot juvenile during robbery attempt at Burger King on Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE — A teenager is accused of shooting and attempting to rob a juvenile at a fast-food restaurant on Perkins Road, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

On January 19, BRPD responded to a shooting at a Burger King located in the 7600 block of Perkins Road. Officers said when they arrived at the scene of the incident, they found a male juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

BRPD's Major Assaults Detectives were notified and responded to the scene and later identified the shooter as Jaden James, 18, who was 17 at the time of the shooting and went by the nickname "twenty-four." After speaking to a witness, detectives learned that James and the witness were friends.

According to investigators, the witness said James picked him and the victim up to meet some females. Along the way, they stopped at the Circle K along Essen Lane near One Calais Drive. James's uncle and another unidentified male were also inside the vehicle.

The witness said he asked James if he could drive his car, to which James agreed. The witness then drove to the fast-food restaurant and went inside with James's uncle leaving the victim, James, and the other unidentified male in the car. As the two were inside ordering food, detectives said James got back in the driver's seat and pulled to the front of the building honking the horn repeatedly.

Detectives said the uncle stopped ordering and got back in the vehicle with James. Shortly, the witness came from inside the restaurant and saw the victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He said James and his uncle fled the scene.

The witness told detectives the victim revealed James attempted to rob him of his clothes and cell phone, and after he refused to comply, the unidentified male pulled a gun on the victim as James began choking him. James took the victim's cell phone, and the victim was shot in the shoulder while retrieving his phone.

James was also arrested in Livingston Parish for attempted first-degree murder, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and illegal use of weapons. He was booked in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Friday.