BRPD: Second arrest made in fatal botched robbery from July

1 hour 3 minutes 1 second ago Saturday, February 10 2024 Feb 10, 2024 February 10, 2024 6:32 PM February 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a second person in a murder that happened during a robbery in July. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 19-year-olds Raiyion Harris and Malik Clark planned to rob a victim July 26, 2023, along South River Rd around 3 a.m. 

Officers said the victim of the robbery shot Clark, who died at the scene. Later that day police arrested 23-year-old Javorie Springer for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. At the time, officers said the shooting was domestic related. 

Court records show that a grand jury returned a pretermitted bill for Springer. 

On Saturday, Raiyion Harris was arrested and booked for first-degree murder and armed robbery. 

