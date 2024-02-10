BRPD: Second arrest made in fatal botched robbery from July

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a second person in a murder that happened during a robbery in July.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 19-year-olds Raiyion Harris and Malik Clark planned to rob a victim July 26, 2023, along South River Rd around 3 a.m.

Officers said the victim of the robbery shot Clark, who died at the scene. Later that day police arrested 23-year-old Javorie Springer for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. At the time, officers said the shooting was domestic related.

Court records show that a grand jury returned a pretermitted bill for Springer.

On Saturday, Raiyion Harris was arrested and booked for first-degree murder and armed robbery.