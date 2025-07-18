82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD searching for two people accused of auto thefts along North Harrell's Ferry Road

2 hours 4 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, July 18 2025 Jul 18, 2025 July 18, 2025 9:57 AM July 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Detectives are trying to identify two people allegedly behind two auto thefts on North Harrell's Ferry Road earlier this month.

Baton Rouge Police said that the thefts happened near Aubinwood Drive on July 7 and July 9. 

Anyone with information about the two alleged suspects photographed above are asked to call BRPD or Capital Region Crimestoppers at 225-344-7867.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days