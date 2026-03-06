BRPD searching for suspect wanted for raping 94-year-old woman along East Black Oak Drive

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police detectives are searching for a man accused of raping a 94-year-old woman.

According to police, the woman was raped in her home in the 11000 block of East Black Oak Drive on Thursday.

Anyone who has any information that could help identify the suspect has been asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.