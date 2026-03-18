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BRPD searching for person connected to February robbery along Government Street
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a person connected to a February armed robbery.
According to police, surveillance footage shows a person connected to an armed robbery that happened at a business in the 700 block of Government Street around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 22.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
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