BRPD searching for person connected to February robbery along Government Street

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a person connected to a February armed robbery.

According to police, surveillance footage shows a person connected to an armed robbery that happened at a business in the 700 block of Government Street around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.