BRPD says it took 5 EMTs to restrain man later arrested after grabbing EMT by her neck, throwing her

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man was arrested after he grabbed an EMT by her neck and threw her, Baton Rouge Police said.

On May 13, Baton Rouge EMS responded to a medical call at Florida Boulevard and North Beck Street. Once they arrived, they put 55-year-old Kenneth Armstrong into an ambulance and began transporting him to the hospital.

While inside the ambulance, Armstrong grabbed one of the EMTs attending to him and began "throwing her across his body over and over again," police wrote in an arrest warrant.

The driver of the ambulance then pulled over and called for assistance. Once backup arrived, they saw Armstrong holding the EMT by her neck and hair.

It took five officers to detain Armstrong while the ride to the hospital continued.

Once at the hospital, the injured EMT reported feeling lightheaded. She was later diagnosed with a vertebral artery injury, which is damage to the arteries supplying the brain with blood. This carries with it a high risk of stroke, BRPD added.

The EMT was placed on medical leave, and once she returns, she will be required to work light duty due to the injury.

On May 15, Armstrong was arrested and charged with battery of emergency services personnel and resisting an officer. He was booked on a $3,000 bond.