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BRPD responds to car theft, vehicle crashes into ditch along Airline Highway

55 minutes 30 seconds ago Saturday, March 28 2026 Mar 28, 2026 March 28, 2026 6:31 PM March 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a car theft on Saturday afternoon. 

The robbery occurred around 5:50 p.m. when a car was stolen before later crashing into a ditch on Airline Highway. 

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