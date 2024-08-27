BRPD: Police looking for three people tied to drug deal, shots fired along Highland Road

Photos: Khristian George, Jason Cummings and Donovan Hayes Jr.

BATON ROUGE - Officers are looking for three men tied to an alleged drug deal that was broken up by police before one of the suspects began firing at law enforcement.

According to police, an officer noticed a suspected narcotics exchange Aug. 21 along Highland Road between Donovan Hayes Jr. and Khristian George. When the officer left his vehicle in full uniform and told them to come over, the two fled.

Officers said Hayes took off down West Johnson Street with a gun in his hand. The affidavit says Hayes shot at the officer after he was ordered to drop the weapon.

Police received a tip that Hayes went to the AM Food Mart, and when they checked security footage, they saw him get into the front passenger seat of a blue SUV as police vehicles with lights drove down Highland Road. After a conversation with the driver, Hayes laid down in the rear seat and the driver, who is suspected to be Jason Cummings, fled the scene.

Cummings is wanted for one count of felony principals to a crime and one count obstruction of justice. George is wanted for resisting an officer and Hayes is wanted for resisting an officer, obstruction of justice and aggravated assault on a peace officer.