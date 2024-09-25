75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRPD: Police impersonator arrested after allegedly striking burglary suspect in head with firearm

Wednesday, September 25 2024
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for false impersonation of a police officer after apprehending a potential burglary suspect and allegedly striking him in the head with a firearm, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

BRPD said James Bell Jr., 51, apprehended a potential burglary suspect who was attempting to steal from a school on 5800 Packard Street on the night of September 6. Bell identified himself as a reserve law enforcement officer for a local law enforcement agency.

Detectives believe Bell struck the suspect while apprehending him, and they learned Bell is not an active reserve officer.

Bell has been placed in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He was also booked for aggravated battery.

