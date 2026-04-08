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BRPD: One injured in targeted shooting on Sycamore Street
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a targeted shooting on Sycamore Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.
Officials received the call around 9:24 p.m., and officials did not have any information on the victim's injuries at this time. The shooting happened on 4500 Sycamore Street off Beechwood Drive.
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BRPD officials on the scene said the shooting was a result of an argument between two groups. No other information was immediately available.
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