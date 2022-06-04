89°
BRPD: Officers stop vehicle swerving into oncoming traffic; find drugs and gun in car

1 hour 22 minutes 40 seconds ago Saturday, June 04 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Early Saturday, officers stopped a car they say was veering into oncoming traffic and found five pounds of weed and a gun in the vehicle.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 23-year-old Daelon Arrington was driving the car with more than eight ounces of marijuana in small bags, a large bag with 15 ounces and nearly 70 ounces in vacuum-sealed bags.

Officers also said they found a gun and a black digital scale in the car.

Arrington was charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs and illegal carrying of weapons with a controlled dangerous substance.

