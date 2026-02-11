81°
BRPD officers looking for two who robbed convenience store at gunpoint
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police officers are searching for two people who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint in January.
BRPD said the two robbers went into a store along Choctaw Drive near North Acadian Thruway on the night of Jan. 19.
The pair approached the employee with a gun and demanded money. They left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information can call (225) 344-7867.
