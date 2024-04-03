BRPD officer previously arrested in child sex crime investigation back in custody on rape charge

BATON ROUGE - A BRPD officer arrested for one count of sexual battery and released on a bond of $800 has been re-arrested for rape.

Records show Demichael Robertson, 29, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for sexual battery in early August. Sources familiar with the investigation have confirmed that crime involves a four-year-old girl.

Zachary Police Department issued a release about Robertson's arrest but did not provide information about the crime. Instead, officers said a woman—Taffany Hargrave— was arrested at the same time as Robertson. Zachary PD said Hargrave went to Robertson's house unannounced, was asked to leave, left, came back, damaged some property at his house, and then left again. Hargrave was booked with unlawful entry of an inhabited dwelling and simple criminal damage to property.

On August 22, ZPD said Robertson had surrendered for a count of third-degree rape.

City-Parish records show Robertson has been with BRPD for eight years. As of Aug. 2, he was placed on administrative leave while the incident was being investigated.

Jail records indicated that Robertson's bond was set at $40,000 for the sexual battery arrest. WBRZ has received conflicting reports on how much he paid to be released—we are working to get the most accurate information.