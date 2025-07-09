BRPD: Officer injured in alleged targeted attack on Joor Road loses both legs, vitals improving

BATON ROUGE - The officer injured in what police say was a targeted attack on Joor Road had both legs amputated as a result, the Baton Rouge Police Department and his family said.

Sgt. Caleb Eisworth, listed in critical condition after BRPD said Gad Black intentionally crashed into him, needed both legs amputated above the knee as a result. A statement from the police department and family said Eisworth's vitals immediately improved to their best levels.

"Doctors are cautiously optimistic that this was the hurdle that will allow Sgt. Eisworth to heal," the statement said.

Eisworth is still intubated, but he is "improving daily," the family said. There was no timetable given for recovery.

Black, the suspect, is charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.