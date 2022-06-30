BRPD: Mom booked in 4-month-old 's death; infant died from suffocation

BATON ROUGE - A mother is facing charges for the death of her 4-month-old daughter, just under two weeks after the infant died.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Keanna Thomas, 23, was booked Thursday for negligent homicide.

Police first found Thomas' daughter dead June 18 at a home on Alexander Avenue. An autopsy revealed the child suffocated, and investigators determined Thomas was responsible.

While being booked Thursday, Thomas appeared to be wearing a memorial shirt bearing her daughter's likeness.

Police did note immediately release further details related to the arrest.