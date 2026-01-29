49°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Man wanted for allegedly cashing fraudulent checks at local Mexican restaurant
BATON ROUGE — A man is wanted by police for allegedly cashing two fraudulent checks at a local Mexican restaurant, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
An arrest warrant shows Marcus Wilson, 55, allegedly cashed two $1,500 checks at a Mexican restaurant off Old Hammond Highway in Baton Rouge.
According to the warrant, Wilson cashed the first one last September, but it bounced back as fraudulent a few days later, after he was given the cash. He came back in October and allegedly cashed the second check, which also bounced back shortly after.
Trending News
Wilson is wanted on charges of felony theft, two counts of monetary instrument abuse, two counts of issuing worthless checks and theft of goods.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fire officials urge residents to check smoke alarms after surge in fire-related...
-
Winter storm death toll rises to 9 in Louisiana, LDH says
-
State budget maintains early childhood funding, access still a concern for advocates
-
FBI, Louisiana State Police seize $1.5 million worth of cocaine during multiple...
-
One dead after shooting at Eagle Suites on Boardwalk Drive
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball unveils new 'Intimidator' billboard at Alex Box Stadium commemorating 8th...
-
LSU basketball bullied by MSU Bulldogs
-
Frank Pitts, Southern University graduate who played in first Super Bowl, dies...
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...
-
LSU women cruise past Florida for fifth straight win