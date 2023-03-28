Latest Weather Blog
BRPD looking into their protocols following deadly helicopter crash
BATON ROUGE- It was another grim day at BRPD headquarters Tuesday, where flags flew at half-staff and a memorial stood in front of the building with flowers.
The department is remembering Sgt. David Poirrier and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro, who died from blunt force trauma after the BRPD chopper they were in crashed early Sunday. That happened as they assisted with a chase that started on Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
Air support is something the department has used more of to decrease the number of accidents that have happened on streets.
"Once the aircraft has the vehicle, the pursuit, the motor vehicles, back off," Neal Noel, Deputy Chief Operations Services and Special Operations said.
Last week, BRPD officials told Metro Council there have been 926 pursuits from 2016-2022. Those pursuits have led to 101 crashes and three deaths. Those numbers do not include anything from 2023.
Now BRPD is looking at its policies related to the chopper, such as when it's used and how it communicates with the officers flying it.
