68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD: Juvenile injured in accidental Christmas Eve shooting on Wooddale Boulevard

1 hour 11 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, December 24 2025 Dec 24, 2025 December 24, 2025 6:21 PM December 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was injured in a shooting on  Wooddale Boulevard on Wednesday, officials confirmed to WBRZ.

Officials responded to a shooting at the 600 block of Wooddale Boulevard around 5:30 p.m.; the Baton Rouge Police Department said a juvenile was injured as a result.

Officials on the scene said the shooting was accidental and happened while the juvenile was visiting family. Adults were inside the apartment when the shooting took place. 

The juvenile was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but he is expected to be okay, police on the scene said. Another juvenile was injured in a shooting off Seneca Street earlier Wednesday.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days