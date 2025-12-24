BRPD: Juvenile injured in accidental Christmas Eve shooting on Wooddale Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was injured in a shooting on Wooddale Boulevard on Wednesday, officials confirmed to WBRZ.

Officials responded to a shooting at the 600 block of Wooddale Boulevard around 5:30 p.m.; the Baton Rouge Police Department said a juvenile was injured as a result.

Officials on the scene said the shooting was accidental and happened while the juvenile was visiting family. Adults were inside the apartment when the shooting took place.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but he is expected to be okay, police on the scene said. Another juvenile was injured in a shooting off Seneca Street earlier Wednesday.