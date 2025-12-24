68°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Juvenile injured in accidental Christmas Eve shooting on Wooddale Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was injured in a shooting on Wooddale Boulevard on Wednesday, officials confirmed to WBRZ.
Officials responded to a shooting at the 600 block of Wooddale Boulevard around 5:30 p.m.; the Baton Rouge Police Department said a juvenile was injured as a result.
Officials on the scene said the shooting was accidental and happened while the juvenile was visiting family. Adults were inside the apartment when the shooting took place.
The juvenile was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but he is expected to be okay, police on the scene said. Another juvenile was injured in a shooting off Seneca Street earlier Wednesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Home destroyed in early morning fire on Lori Burgess Avenue
-
One juvenile injured in Christmas Eve shooting on Seneca Street
-
Gayle Rome has been building Christmas bonfires for decades, but this year's...
-
St. James Parish prepares to light Papa Noel's way with traditional levee...
-
EBR Schools gets ready for Bob Pettit Boys Basketball Tournament at BRCC
Sports Video
-
EBR Schools gets ready for Bob Pettit Boys Basketball Tournament at BRCC
-
Lane Kiffin releases LSU Football coaching lineup for 2026 season
-
A second LSU offensive lineman plans to enter the transfer portal
-
LSU's Grace Knox wins SEC Freshman of the Week
-
Chiefs considering a move to Kansas from Missouri