89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD investigating shooting that left one dead near Lobdell Boulevard

1 hour 52 minutes 4 seconds ago Saturday, June 10 2023 Jun 10, 2023 June 10, 2023 9:36 AM June 10, 2023 in News
By: Tanner Fooshee

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead near Lobdell Boulevard Friday night.

The shooting occurred on North Donmoor Avenue, near Lobdell Boulevard, shortly after 11 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say officers arrived on the scene and found 43-year-old Eric Clennon with multiple gunshot wounds. Clennon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive and potential suspects are unknown at this time.

Trending News

This is an ongoing investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days