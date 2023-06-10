BRPD investigating shooting that left one dead near Lobdell Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead near Lobdell Boulevard Friday night.

The shooting occurred on North Donmoor Avenue, near Lobdell Boulevard, shortly after 11 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say officers arrived on the scene and found 43-year-old Eric Clennon with multiple gunshot wounds. Clennon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive and potential suspects are unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.