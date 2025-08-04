91°
BRPD investigating fatal shooting that left 23-year-old dead at Jefferson Highway apartment
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a 23-year-old dead at an apartment complex along Jefferson Highway.
Zachary Lewis was shot Sunday around 4:41 p.m. at the Warwick Apartments. He was brought to the hospital and died.
A suspect and motive have not been identified, BRPD said.
