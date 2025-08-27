BRPD identify man killed on Marque Ann Drive, arrest suspect in Zachary

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police said Wednesday that a man shot on Marque Ann Drive earlier this week has died, and a suspect in his murder has been arrested.

Braxton Scott, 38, was shot Tuesday around 4:06 a.m. and was found by officers lying in the middle of the road near Florida Boulevard. He was brought to the hospital, but died shortly after.

Detectives later arrested Thomas King as the suspect with the help of Zachary Police and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies. King was arrested in Zachary.

King was later booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons charges.