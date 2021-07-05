81°
BRPD identifies victim found shot to death at apartment building Monday

Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a fatal shooting reported around an apartment building Monday morning.

Authorities said a man was found dead with gunshot wounds in the area of North Harco Drive late Monday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Lesage Butler III, 30.

Police have not identified any suspects nor a potential motive in the killing.

