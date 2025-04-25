BRPD identifies two officers placed on administrative leave following shooting that left man dead

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department on Friday said two officers were placed on administrative leave after a motel shootout left a man dead earlier in the week.

Officer David Jennings and Officer Gene Meazell, both assigned to the Uniform Patrol Division, were placed on leave after shooting 34-year-old Kevin Vallian during a Sunday shootout at the Super 6 Inn and Suites on Gwenadele Avenue, police said.

Police responded to the motel after receiving a call about a domestic disturbance before exchanging gunfire with Vallian in the parking lot. He was shot and died at a hospital and neither officer was injured.

A woman, 31-year-old Yushika Vallian, was also arrested in connection to the shooting. She allegedly made a series of threats on social media, via email and over the phone after the fatal shooting.