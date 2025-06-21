Latest Weather Blog
BRPD headquarters evacuated Friday after concerned citizen brought in possible explosive
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police headquarters was evacuated Friday after someone found a possible explosive while cleaning out a storage locker and then brought it to the facility looking to dispose of it.
Video captured by WBRZ showed vehicles filing out of the parking lot around noon as officers blocked access to headquarters, located on Airline Highway near Goodwood Boulevard.
About an hour later, police said they determined the device was a type of "explosive training equipment."
Staff has since been cleared to return to the building.
Read the full statement from BRPD below.
Baton Rouge Police HQ was evacuated around 12:20pm today as a precautionary measure. A citizen was cleaning out a storage locker and discovered what was believed to be explosive material. The citizen came to HQ for assistance with disposing of the item.
Upon further investigation the item was some type of explosive training equipment.
All BRPD personnel have returned to their offices without further incident.
