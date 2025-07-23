83°
BRPD detectives trying to identify suspect in Winbourne Avenue burglary
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is looking to identify a person they suspect in a business burglary.
Officials said the burglary happened on June 28 in the 4800 block of Winbourne Avenue.
Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at 225-344-7867.
