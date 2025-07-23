83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD detectives trying to identify suspect in Winbourne Avenue burglary

2 hours 54 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, July 23 2025 Jul 23, 2025 July 23, 2025 6:06 PM July 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is looking to identify a person they suspect in a business burglary.

Officials said the burglary happened on June 28 in the 4800 block of Winbourne Avenue.

Trending News

Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at 225-344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days