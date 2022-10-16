85°
BRPD: Child among those hurt in three separate shootings early Sunday morning

Sunday, October 16 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - A child was among those hurt in three separate shootings early Sunday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the first shooting happened on Plank Road around 1:10 a.m. The second happened on North Foster Drive around 2 a.m. A third shooting happened on North 38th Street around 3:45 a.m.

Police said the victim in the third shooting was a child who was shot in the foot. 

All three shootings happened within 2.5 miles of one another.

Officers said the victims' injuries in all three shootings were non-life-threatening.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

