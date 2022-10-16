85°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Child among those hurt in three separate shootings early Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - A child was among those hurt in three separate shootings early Sunday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the first shooting happened on Plank Road around 1:10 a.m. The second happened on North Foster Drive around 2 a.m. A third shooting happened on North 38th Street around 3:45 a.m.
Police said the victim in the third shooting was a child who was shot in the foot.
All three shootings happened within 2.5 miles of one another.
Officers said the victims' injuries in all three shootings were non-life-threatening.
No more information was immediately available.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Tennessee fans storm field, take down goal posts after Vols snap...
-
The Witches Ride of St. Francisville event raises $15k for those in...
-
Southern beats Alcorn 21-17 for 3rd straight win
-
Reckless driving damages 130-year-old cemetery for the fourth time
-
Arson ruled the cause of vacant house fire on Old Hammond Highway