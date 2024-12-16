BRPD: Bullet that hit 10-year-old boy was meant for father in targeted shooting

BATON ROUGE - After a shooting left a man dead and his 10-year-old son injured, police say the attack may have been targeted.

Derwin James, 41, was killed in a shooting Friday evening on North Acadian Thruway. His son was injured and taken to a hospital.

Monday, the Baton Rouge Police Department said the bullet that hit the boy was intended for James and that the shooting appeared to be targeted.

While there was no immediate word on a suspect, police said they "have some names" and are seeking to make an arrest.