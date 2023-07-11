BRPD breaks up group of stunt drivers on Friday night; 26 cars towed, 22 citations given

BATON ROUGE - A group of stunt drivers were met with flashing lights and sirens on Friday night when officers attempted to break up a meet along North Acadian Thruway.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, street racers and spectators were blocking city streets on Friday night "in an attempt to do stunts and disrupt traffic."

Police officers said patrol units were following street drivers around the city from 7 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday "disrupting their activities." Officers said additional officers at the parking lot of the Capital Area Technical College on North Acadian Thruway.

BRPD said officers towed 26 cars, gave out 22 tickets for spectators, three tickets for no insurance, two citations for no driver's license, one citation for a switched plate, two misdemeanor summonses, one arrest, and one seized gun.

BRPD wants to make it clear that the recent tickets are a message to all speed racers and their supporters.

"We are no longer going to allow them to come and manipulate and take control of our streets and making our citizens feel unsafe and uncomfortable here in Baton Rouge. We want them to know, you bring it here, you will be dealt with accordingly," a BRPD spokesperson said.