BRPD attempting to ID driver involved in hit-and-run that left juvenile pedestrian with broken leg

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is attempting to identify a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a juvenile pedestrian injured in late May.

Around 5 p.m. on May 29, a dark-colored compact vehicle traveling near North Foster Drive and Airline Highway struck a male juvenile as he was crossing the road, resulting in a broken leg.

The driver of the car is a Black female believed to be in her 40s, BRPD officials said. The driver left the scene without stopping to report the crash or render aid, officials added.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.