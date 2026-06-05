BRPD arrests man on attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting at car with 2 children inside

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man was arrested for attempted murder after shooting at a car full of people, including two young children, at a BREC park, Baton Rouge Police said.

On the afternoon of May 22, a woman, her boyfriend and her 7-year-old and 3-year-old children were leaving Tokyo Grill on North Sherwood Forest Boulevard when they encountered Demarlo McCray and another woman. An argument then took place before the group of four drove away towards the nearby Tams BREC Park on Tams Drive.

The group parked once they arrived at the park, at which time they saw 22-year-old McCray and the woman he was with drive up as well. According to an arrest warrant, McCray got out of his car and shot at the car five or six times, with three of the bullets striking the car. In self-defense, the woman shot twice at McCray's car.

Witnesses later corroborated this story, adding that after the shooting, McCray shouted "go, go," before getting into the car's driver's seat and driving away.

McCray was arrested Friday morning on four counts of attempted first-degree murder, as well as one count each of illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property.