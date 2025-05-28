BRPD arrest man in shooting at McDonald's that injured one; suspect was out on bond for 2024 killing

BATON ROUGE — A suspect in a weekend shooting that left one injured at a McDonald's on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

Sakyron Taylor, 24, was arrested Wednesday after the Saturday shooting.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the shooting happened after a verbal argument turned physical around 1 p.m. Authorities said that Taylor pulled a handgun and shot the victim once before running off.

Taylor was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property charges after being arrested by BRPD's Violent Crimes Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

According to police, Taylor was out on bond for a August 2024 homicide.