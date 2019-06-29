BRPD arrest man after third DWI offense

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police arrested a man overnight for driving while intoxicated.

According to police, 56 year old Todd Jones was driving his black chevrolet truck in a reckless manner, backing out of a bar parking lot onto the roadway, and into a ditch.

Police approached Jones after suspecting impairment and noticed he had a "very strong alcoholic odor, red glassy eyes, slurred speech, and swaying balance". Authorities say he performed poorly on the sobriety test but refused to take a BAC breath test. Police had to request a blood search warrant to determine Jones' blood alcohol level, in which the results are still pending.

This is Jones' third DWI offense, with the previous two coming in 2018. Along with the DWi, Jones was also caught driving with a suspended licence, which resulted from the previous two offenses.

Jones was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.