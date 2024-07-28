78°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: 5 people hurt in shooting Tuesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Officers are responding to North 39th Street after multiple people were shot Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2100 block of North 39th shortly before 6 p.m.
Sources said five people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Church gives away 100 backpacks full of school supplies at back-to-school bash
-
Three Ponchatoula teenagers arrested for animal cruelty after 2023 video surfaces online
-
Deputies asking for public's help with information about Kentwood homicide
-
Beach volleyball fans gather to watch former LSU duo's first Olympic match...
-
Gonzales students receive free school supplies and uniforms ahead of upcoming school...