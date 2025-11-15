63°
BRPD: 37-year-old man beaten, shot to death on Lorraine Street
BATON ROUGE - A 37-year-old man was beaten and then shot to death Friday evening while on Lorraine Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.
Darrell McBride, 37, was at the 2700 block of Lorraine Street around 5:12 p.m. when he was beaten and shot, BRPD said. He was taken to a local hospital where he died as a result of his gunshot injury.
No other information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
