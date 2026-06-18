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BRPD: 5 juveniles shot in drive-by at Lobdell Boulevard apartment complex
BATON ROUGE — Five juveniles were injured in a drive-by shooting at a Lobdell Boulevard apartment complex.
Around 7:17 p.m. on Wednesday, a car pulled in front of Pelican Bay Apartments and opened fire, Baton Rouge Police said. At the scene of the shooting, WBRZ learned that at least two of the people shot were teenagers.
A spokesperson later told WBRZ that an 11-year-old, a 14-year-old, two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old were all shot.
All five people taken to the hospital are expected to recover from their injuries, BRPD added.
"At this time, no suspects or motive have been developed," a spokesperson added.
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