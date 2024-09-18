82°
BRPD: 24-year-old killed in early-morning crash on Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash on Highland Road Tuesday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 24-year-old Ardyce Dupuy was traveling in the 1300 block of Highland Road around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday. For reasons unknown, police say Dupuy failed to navigate a turn and crashed into a concrete bridge barrier.
Police determined Dupuy was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers suspect speed was a factor in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
