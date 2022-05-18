77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD: 2 dead, 1 hurt in separate overnight shootings

3 hours 1 minute 58 seconds ago Wednesday, May 18 2022 May 18, 2022 May 18, 2022 5:27 AM May 18, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating three separate shootings that left two people dead and another person hurt since Tuesday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the first shooting around 7 p.m. Tuesday on Wooddale Boulevard, where they found one person hurt. That person was taken to a hospital, where their condition is unknown.

Around midnight, police found a person shot to death on St. Gerard Avenue.

Another person was found dead around 3 a.m. Wednesday along Florida Boulevard near Sharp Boulevard.

Police have not released further information about any of the shootings at this time. 

Investigators said they have no reason to suspect any of the shootings are related at this time.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days