Artists invited to submit proposals for memorial honoring victims of the French Quarter terrorist attack

Friday, February 13 2026 2:07 PM
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Governor's Office of Victims' Advocacy is inviting artists to submit proposals for a memorial to honor those who died in the January 1, 2025, terrorist attack in New Orleans.

The memorial will honor the 14 victims of the French Quarter Terrorism Attack, as well as injured survivors, law enforcement and the community of New Orleans. 

The project, estimated to cost between two million and five million dollars, will be completed in collaboration with the French Quarter Terrorism Attack Memorial Commission. 

All proposal submissions are due by March 13. 

