Ribbon cutting held for new classroom facility at North Iberville High School

ROSEDALE - The Iberville Parish School District held a ribbon cutting on Friday for a new classroom facility at North Iberville High School.

Images showed new classrooms, including a new science classroom. Officials broke ground on the building in 2024 as part of a multi-million dollar revitalization project for the high school, which re-opened in 2022.

Before its re-opening, the school building sat vacant for more than 10 years.