Five people shot after gunfire breaks out at Hammond apartment complex; 1 dead, 1 taken into custody
HAMMOND — Five people were shot when gunfire broke out at a Hammond apartment complex Thursday afternoon.
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Gerald Sticker said a 26-year-old man was killed after he and another person shot at each other during a fight. Four bystanders, including a 3-year-old, were injured and taken to a hospital. The sheriff said their conditions range from stable to critical.
The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. at the Willow Villa apartments off Old Baton Rouge Highway.
The other shooter was taken into custody, Sticker said.
This is a developing story.
