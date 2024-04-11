76°
BRPD: 12-year-old Christian school student threatens to shoot faculty members
BATON ROUGE — A 12-year-old Christian school student reportedly threatened to shoot faculty members at school Thursday.
The Hosanna Christian Academy student was cited for terrorizing after the Baton Rouge Police Department responded. Police apprehended the student before he arrived on campus.
The student had reportedly expressed a desire to bring a gun to school and shoot faculty members.
