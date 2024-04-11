76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD: 12-year-old Christian school student threatens to shoot faculty members

1 hour 16 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, April 11 2024 Apr 11, 2024 April 11, 2024 3:35 PM April 11, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A 12-year-old Christian school student reportedly threatened to shoot faculty members at school Thursday.

The Hosanna Christian Academy student was cited for terrorizing after the Baton Rouge Police Department responded. Police apprehended the student before he arrived on campus.

Trending News

The student had reportedly expressed a desire to bring a gun to school and shoot faculty members.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days