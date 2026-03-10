BRPD: 10-year-old dies in accidental shooting on Government Street

BATON ROUGE - A 10-year-old girl died in an accidental shooting on Government Street, emergency officials confirmed to WBRZ.

Officials received the call around 4:12 p.m., and the shooting took place around the 1000 block of Government Street at the Sonic Drive-In.

According to BRPD, the 10-year-old's step-father was going into work at Sonic, and the mother was leaving her shift. The 10-year-old and another child, who was related, waited with the car as the parents were inside the building for mere minutes.

In that time, the other child picked up a gun inside the car and accidentally shot the 10-year-old, who was playing just outside the car, a BRPD spokesperson said. The girl later died of her injuries.

BRPD Chief T.J. Morse said they are still investigating.