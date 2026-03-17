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BRPD: 1 arrested for murder after man found dead in car along Woodcrest Drive
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge police have made an arrest in connection with a man found dead in his car last week.
On the morning of March 11, Marcus Franklin was found shot dead in his car along Woodcrest Drive.
Tuesday morning, the Baton Rouge Police Department said it had arrested De'morie Jones, 23, for Franklin's death.
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Jones was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery.
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