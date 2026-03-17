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BRPD: 1 arrested for murder after man found dead in car along Woodcrest Drive

7 hours 3 minutes 50 seconds ago Tuesday, March 17 2026 Mar 17, 2026 March 17, 2026 12:39 PM March 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge police have made an arrest in connection with a man found dead in his car last week. 

On the morning of March 11, Marcus Franklin was found shot dead in his car along Woodcrest Drive.

Tuesday morning, the Baton Rouge Police Department said it had arrested De'morie Jones, 23, for Franklin's death.

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Jones was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

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