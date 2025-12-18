78°
Brown University mass shooting possibly linked to MIT murder

1 hour 44 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, December 18 2025 Dec 18, 2025 December 18, 2025 2:01 PM December 18, 2025 in News
Source: ABC News
By: ABC News

The mass shooting at Brown University and the murder of an MIT professor in Brookline, MA may be linked, multiple sources briefed on the investigation told ABC News.

The information about a possible connection between the two incidents was developed in the last 24 hours as detectives working on both cases compared notes, the sources said.

The sources also said investigators believe they are close to identifying a suspect.

