Bronny James, son of NBA star LeBron James, suffers cardiac arrest at practice

Photo via Associated Press

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - LeBron James' eldest son Bronny reportedly suffered cardiac arrest during a workout at the University of Southern California.

According to a statement from a family spokesperson sent to CNN, Bronny James was out of the ICU and reportedly in stable condition.

Statement from a James family spokesperson: pic.twitter.com/vnSEmxAJr2 — ESPN (@espn) July 25, 2023

Bronny is an 18-year-old incoming freshman to USC.