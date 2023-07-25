95°
Bronny James, son of NBA star LeBron James, suffers cardiac arrest at practice
LOS ANGELES, Calif. - LeBron James' eldest son Bronny reportedly suffered cardiac arrest during a workout at the University of Southern California.
According to a statement from a family spokesperson sent to CNN, Bronny James was out of the ICU and reportedly in stable condition.
Statement from a James family spokesperson: pic.twitter.com/vnSEmxAJr2— ESPN (@espn) July 25, 2023
Bronny is an 18-year-old incoming freshman to USC.
